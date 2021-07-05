-
Now Playing: Woman recounts conversation that helped investigators identify Riley Fox’s killer
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden defends pandemic relief package after disappointing jobs report
-
Now Playing: Analysts shocked as jobs report misses expectations by a mile
-
Now Playing: President Biden defends economic recovery, says it’s a marathon, not a sprint
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin, other former officers indicted on new charges in George Floyd case
-
Now Playing: Activists say new election laws make it harder for people to vote
-
Now Playing: Satellite image shows 'rolling dry line' forming storms
-
Now Playing: The history of Mother’s Day
-
Now Playing: Florida governor signs restrictive voting law
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights
-
Now Playing: Identical twins speak out after being awarded more than $24 million in scholarships
-
Now Playing: Activist groups file lawsuits against controversial Florida voting law
-
Now Playing: ‘Crazy Love’ pastor shares message of hope and unity
-
Now Playing: Disappointing jobs report well below expectations
-
Now Playing: Pfizer to seek full FDA approval as Moderna reports high efficacy in teenagers
-
Now Playing: Hawk refuses to leave arm of woman who rescued it from pool
-
Now Playing: Black bear hops into a cool bath
-
Now Playing: Demonstrators in NYC show solidarity with Colombians
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick: ‘Early Morning Riser’ by Katherine Heiny