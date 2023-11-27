Israel-Hamas war: 11 more hostages released in temporary cease-fire agreement

Plus, billionaire Elon Musk visits Israel after accusations of antisemitism. Then, Queen B’s “Renaissance” film premieres in LA.

November 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live