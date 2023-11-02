Israel-Hamas war: Americans in Gaza

Sammy Nabulsi, an attorney for an American family trying to leave Gaza, talks about their experience, plus more from our panel on Rep. George Santos and the DoorDash tip war.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live