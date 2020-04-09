Now Playing: Mississippi flag gets new look

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Antibody trial seeks bridge to COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 3, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Tom Seaver’s remarkable career

Now Playing: Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police

Now Playing: New LA Dodgers pitcher is a success of family’s American dream

Now Playing: Teenager arrested for alleged cyber attacks on public schools

Now Playing: Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha

Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 vaccine before November is ‘unlikely’

Now Playing: Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in death of Black man

Now Playing: NASA tests Artemis booster in Utah

Now Playing: This neighborhood takes twinning to the next level

Now Playing: ‘Curbside Larry’ makes reading fun for local community

Now Playing: Nation’s leading fruit provider pivots to survive

Now Playing: Mayor furious over university parties

Now Playing: Two women collect and refurbish laptops for students in need