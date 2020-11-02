Transcript for Jackson State University president resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

Doctor William Bynum Jackson State's eleventh president now out after a weekend arrest stemming from charges in a prostitution sting. In the city of Clinton. Bynum was arrested late Saturday night in an undercover operation by Clinton police at the Fairfield inn and suites. It's my understand understanding that he was arrested he was booked into the Clinton police department and bonded out shortly thereafter. He was charged with securing the services of a prostitute simple possession of marijuana and providing a false statement of identity. Another. Doctor Shawna McCarthy director of the university's art galleries was also charged with procuring services of a prostitute. Along with possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle. The arrest stunned. Students are very of set about situation. In love doctor barn on the it was a great personal person very outgoing and it was a great personal Ross so and I said by the situation the resignation. But we're gonna keep a positive attitude to push it. Bynum and McCarthy are just two of the seventeen people nabbed in the two day Clinton prostitution sting. Two men and two women arrested in the operation are from Memphis heading to Atlanta and a raising detectives concerns. We suspect based on evidence recovered and Annan's statements. Obtain that these four people may be power the larger scaled mold. State marine. Back on Jackson State's campus and interim president was named Tuesday. By the state institution of higher learnings board of trustees' just hours after Biden's resignation. Thomas Hudson served as special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer Jefferson is pleased with the choice. Me mister Hudson already have a very close relationship were put him before ways she's on campus and other things and things well and he's also helped me as a person as well aside another university is a good hands.

