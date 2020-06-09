Jacob Blake shares emotional message about value of life

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Blake and his family, posted the video from Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
0:52 | 09/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jacob Blake shares emotional message about value of life
I just wanna say map to our young cast even blue. Me. It's a lot more life to live. Life. And that only this life. Legs so she eaten. They. Picked. Staples stands in back stage and danced on the you can. And 24 hours and 24. This pain is not paying. There's very seriously. Move from side to side hers he. Please don't change. You stick together makes money. Made everything easier people. Seles. Wasted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

