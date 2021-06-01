Jacob Blake’s father: ‘Until systemic racism is erased, we won’t be able to heal’

More
Jacob Blake Sr. responds to the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, district attorney’s decision to not charge any of the law enforcement officers involved in the August 2020 shooting of his son Jacob Blake.
4:35 | 01/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jacob Blake’s father: ‘Until systemic racism is erased, we won’t be able to heal’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:35","description":"Jacob Blake Sr. responds to the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, district attorney’s decision to not charge any of the law enforcement officers involved in the August 2020 shooting of his son Jacob Blake. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75069760","title":"Jacob Blake’s father: ‘Until systemic racism is erased, we won’t be able to heal’ ","url":"/US/video/jacob-blakes-father-systemic-racism-erased-wont-heal-75069760"}