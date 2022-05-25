Who was 'Jane Roe' in Roe v. Wade?

Norma McCorvey was the "Jane Roe" in the landmark Roe v. Wade 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live