Transcript for Jay-Z and NFL partner up to work on music and social justice

I want to ask you about something else since you're here. Other major news that billionaire Jay-Z. And his company roc nation are partnering with. The NFL they say so they can work on live game experiences. In social justice efforts I once here thoughts on this because everyone has a question about this because you can't really talk about social justice. And then it in the NFL without talking about Colin Katherine Collins happening now. Just last week he released the video basically documenting the fact that he is ready to go at any point in time. It's been at that particular time it was 889 days he put in the video that he's been without a job at the NFL those. You know that the he said basically specifically that he did not need a job so you know he's still in that mindset to work he still in that mindset of being proactive. However obviously he wanted to bring attention to what's going on with the shootings an unarmed black men and women being shot. So there's still that. To be worked out now Jay z.'s coming in on and hopefully that will rectifying create a bridge. Let's be honest daisy is a business man you know and clearly when he comes into the situation. You know he's not he's like like his music says. You need me I don't need GO he said in his song you know clearly waiting boycotted then boycott of the NFL because apparently they wanted to play the Super Bowl so I think then about now is at a position where they do need him. They realize they're not gonna get any performers any rappers any any of those. African American. Starts to come in and support and act the end of the day. It's a business and they have to be able to make money they have to bring in viewer ship now do what I say that talent happen it will then all of a sudden now be brought back in. I don't know me they're still conversations about from other players and other people who chimed in saying. Well it's not just the fact of what he did it as far as the protestor. Creating awareness is on the fact that he may not be up to par but you know I showing that he would he's showing that he would end Jay Indian talent I mean he's Jay he has shown his full support for cabernet over the course of this time yes absolutely they they'd been consistently. You know in each other's presence and also supported online whatnot and you've seen the met certain things. So I think that there is going to be probably an eye and I don't know this but I would say that there's probably going to be a conversation about Kang Kok cap and it specifically from Jay-Z at some point in time. Because again if you're gonna bring me into do work. Here's the work that I wanna do I wanna bring in this player who I know is ready to go you saw the video you see he's in the did you see he's ready to make it happen. Let's do it he got and I and I problem and selling one. You're hilarious I love it. Candice Williams of ABC radio thank you for being with us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.