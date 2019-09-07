Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty to sex-trafficking charges

Now to the case against multimillionaire Jeffrey at scene who has previous ties to president trump and former President Bill Clinton. I've seen has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors say they found suggestive photos of up girls at his mansion and now his alleged victims fear he'll use what is private jets and two private islands in the Caribbean to escape those charges. Us this morning prosecutors are fighting to keep politically connected finance year Jeffrey Epstein behind bars. They seek he sexually assaulted dozens of young girls and as homes in new York and Florida that we think he has every incentive. To try and flee the jurisdiction then when you have two planes. And you live much of the year abroad. You know we think that's a very real risk. Agents raided 77 million dollar Manhattan mansion one of the largest private homes in New York. They say they found hundreds of down. Well perhaps some kind of rocks the alleged behavior shocks the conscience the indictment claims at Steen recruited girls to engage in sex acts with him. After which he would give the victims hundreds of dollars in catch. ABC's from the Imus spoke to to a Epstein alleged Florida victims when you saw him eat it just brought back bad memories. Yes it brought back the last time I saw him which was. Right that that massage table and it just. Started making me feel uneasy narron says. Courtney wild says she was assaulted in Epstein told when she was fourteen. Spoke to us on her way to court Monday just to hear that there are standing up for the victims you know what I mean. It's just like so overwhelmingly. On. It's the pats video. In 2007 Epstein face similar charges in Florida put struck a controversial plea deal serving only thirteen months in jail his political connections now once again in the spotlight. In a 2002 profile in New York magazine before any allegation surfaced Donald Trump is quoted as saying this about Epstein. It even said that he likes beautiful women as much is ideal and many of them are on the younger side no doubt about it. Jeffrey enjoys his social life and a spokesman for former President Bill Clinton released this statement last night saying the former president knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida. Or those with which he is been recently charged in New York. A judge will decide next week whether I've seen his release on bail meanwhile the alleged victim's lawyer saying this indictment has been a long time calming. The only reason that I can think of that it took so long to bring this indictment. Is that the times have changed people care more now and the victim blaming his is somewhat of a thing of the past. I've seems attorneys argue the charges feel like double jeopardy but prosecutors say the previous deal was only for Florida and not New York. The man who negotiated that plea deal in Florida the current US labor secretary out to cost is facing scrutiny House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for him to resign.

