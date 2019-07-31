Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking trial set for next year

Federal judge today set a tentative trial date for wealthy businessmen Jeffrey Epstein June 20/20. I have seen was in a Manhattan courtroom today where there was no mention of an incident in his cell last week in which she was found semi conscious. The convicted sex offender now faces sex trafficking charges and is accused of having sex with girls as young as fourteen. A judge previously refused to set bail so for now Epstein will remain in jail until he goes to trial. And that tryout next year are expected to last four to six weeks.

