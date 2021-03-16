Transcript for Jesuits pledge $100 million for reparations

Jesuit priest will pay a heavy price is an apology for their role and slavery. The just let conference of Kris has vowed to raise 100 million dollars. For the descendants of slaves the order once owned. The move is being called at the start of a process of truth and reconciliation the Catholic order you slaves and slave labor to pay for churches and schools including. What is now Georgetown University. US air travel is starting to rebound rising to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic the TSA screened more than one point three million people on Friday and again on Sunday. People are booking flights for spring and summer in large numbers as more Americans get vaccinated. Travel is still far below 2019 bookings but airline stocks rose across the board.

