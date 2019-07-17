Transcript for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in US prison

Well. You all saw it was an inevitable sense. There's no discretion by the judges stated. And I know that the judge felt that I was re arguing the motion. For a new trial but there was a reason why. A stated again. Here's the issue was so important. And you she was so germane to our justice system. And in essence what happened here as I said this before I met any of you. This case was simply an inquisition. It was a show trial and how it ended is exactly. Perfect. For that description. In that. It didn't make a difference what the jury. Saw what they said what they discussed what they voted on. At the end of the day all that mattered was the government's evidence a matter how flawed it may have been no matter how many lunatics and socio path psychopaths. That it depended on. All that mattered was the evidence and the jury be damned we learned that up to five jurors broke the law. Violated the law while they were judging mr. Guzman. For crimes. And nevertheless we couldn't even get a hearing. To determine what actually happened because we all know had we had that hearing. Had we had that hearing chaos would have ensued and we would have him back here for round two. And that was something that the United States government could never have they fought desperately against that and that's why the judge and that this with a very quickly written and can 43 page opinion which will now be part of the appeal and probably the most significant field.

