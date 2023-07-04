Joey Chestnut wins 16th hot dog eating contest after storm delays event

Chestnut, who goes by the nickname "Jaws," ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the annual July 4th event on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

July 4, 2023

