Transcript for John Brennan fires back at Trump administration

And we expect to learn more about the case at a news conference later today. And on to the of the big news that we're following the former CIA director John Brennan is calling president Trump's decision to revoke his security clearance. Abuse of power aimed at his critics the British now vowing to keep speaking out the White House hasn't named others who may be targeted as well. And this morning the president has linking the unprecedented move it to the Russia investigation. It was in Charlotte signs is following all of this for us from Washington warning her life. Morning Maggie and canvas while former FB IC IA director John Brennan says he won't be silenced by the president's move but he warns this could send a chilling message to former. And current intelligence and national security at. Officials. President trump is yanking the security clearance of one of his fiercest critics former CIA director John Brennan after days of fallout over armor roses tell all book Press Secretary serious Sanders turned to a statement from the president citing Brennan's quote wild outburst on the Internet and erratic conduct as a reason for the move. Mr. Brennan's line in recent conduct characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary is wholly inconsistent. With access in the nation's most closely held secrets. Brennan reacted on MSNBC. I've seen this type a behavior. And actions on the part of Sorin tyrants and dust that I never ever thought that so I would see it's here in the United States. Brennan a lifelong intelligence official from the Obama and bush administrations. Has become one of the president's harshest critics. But he's not the president's only target the White House rattled off a list of other trump critics who could also lose their security clearance. It's James clapper James coney. Michael Hayden Sally Yates Susan Rice Andrew McKay at Peter struck Lisa page and Bruce or. The president told the Wall Street Journal I don't trust many of those people on that list. I think that their very duplicitous. I think they're not good people. These people were being singled out smacks of nixonian type practices. Of trying to silence anyone who's willing to criticize this president. In that same interview the president seemed to draw a direct connection between his decision and the Russia investigation. Seeing Brennan is one of those he holds a responsible for the probe. He said his move with something that had to be died and tennis is ninety. It certainly change the narrative film what was happening in the last week are let thank you.

