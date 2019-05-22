Transcript for John Walker Lindh sentenced to 20 years in prison: Oct. 4, 2002

And in a Virginia court today John Lindh the so called American Taliban was sentenced to twenty years in prison. The result of a plea deal wind actually spoke in court today the first we've heard from him. ABC's Jackie Judd was there. John Lindh went up to see finally spoke for himself in a shaky halting voice Lynn condemned terrorism and Osama bin Laden. He's grievances whatever they may be he said can not be addressed by acts of injustice and violence against innocent people in America. He claimed he took up arms with the Taliban to fight injustices against the Afghan people by the warlords of the northern alliance. Lynn said I did not go to fight against America and I never did. But came from the heart he has no quarrel with the American people. But harsh words soon followed in the courtroom the father of Johnny Mike Spann the CIA agent killed shortly after interrogating Lindh. Asked if Lin didn't intend to hurt Americans why didn't he help his son. Judge TS Ellis then criticized Clinton for not alerting authorities after hearing rumors of planned suicide attacks. He totally and you were willing to give your life for the Taliban but not your country. Jackie Judd ABC news Alexandria Virginia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.