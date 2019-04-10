Transcript for Joker movie has theaters, police cautious

As it opens in theaters controversy surrounds the Joker he. The FBI alerted local authorities to potential threats on line. Win the Joker movie is released. They could potentially have problems and they need to adjust accordingly police across the country are taking precautions or disability laying the public know that the police are precedent that we're going to be around in the area. And just do me everybody feel more comfortable. The fears are driven in part by the Tony twelve shooting at a movie theater in Aurora Colorado during a showing of another Batman related film the Dark Knight rises twelve people were killed. Dozens of others injured. And families of those victims wrote to Warner Bros. voicing concern about the jokers violence some national theater chains are increasing security. And banning anyone from wearing masks. And we just remind people remain vigilant and if you see anything that seems out of place for suspicious makes you say something comment on and don't hesitate to do so. Not that concerns about violence won't necessarily stop anyone from seeing the movie. There's if that outlets around some land. That was not be from 111000. Allen having problems. But some are still being cautious actually chose my seat based on where I felt I would be safer because. You know you never know what's gonna happen there's nothing specific or credible but the FBI worries about the volume of threatening language. Concerned a film that critique societal failings that give rise to match shooters. Could inspire more of them. Aaron Cook her ski ABC news New York.

