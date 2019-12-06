Transcript for Jon Stewart slams Congress in passionate testimony

All right, guys, and we move on toe. WASHINGTON Jon Stewart, making an emotional appeal to Congress yesterday to make the nine eleven 11 victim compensation fund permanent before it runs out of money in December 11 2020. So take a listen to him. Yesterday they responded in five seconds. They did their jobs with courage. Grace, tenacity, humility. 18 years later, do yours. Yeah, very emotional there. I want to bring in Terry Moran, who's in our d C bureau. Terry, I just have to ask you, why hasn't the fun? Why wasn't it permanent to begin with? What's the hang up for them to keep protest ng to have this funded all the time. You know, it's hard to believe, but it's it's money. This was a deal that was done with a reluctant Republican party. You know, Let's turn the page back. There are hundreds of firefighters killed when those towers came down, Uh, and almost 2,000 almost 3,000 killed on nine eleven 11. There are now 10001st responders who worked on that toxic pile full of silicosis and all other kinds, bestest and all lead and terrible poisons that when those towers came down 10,000 of them have now come down with cancers. And they're expecting thousands more because they were on that pile for weeks first looking for survivors and then looking for remains so that families could bury their loved ones. As Jon Stewart just said, they did the right thing. They responded to the call of duty there, and yet it took 10 years, really, for, ah, proper fund to be set up to take care of these firefighters of these first responders, I should say, at first there was skepticism that the cancer's were related to the toxicity of that of that pile. Then it was confirmed, and the Republicans didn't want it to be a health care program for anyone who was down there. And so they put it there, put a town limits. Eventually, the Healthcare compensation Fund was extended for 75 years, but not fully funded. And so here we are, in this absurd situation on ly in Washington, where there are thousands of firefighters who are sick and dying, their families depending on them, the federal government, having promised to take care of them and not funded that promise. And what does it mean? to have someone as famous as Jon Stewart pleading here. There were other responders that were with him as well yesterday. Yes, yes, absolutely. That room was full of, uh, first responders from 9 11 And this is not something Ah, one off for Jon Stewart. He's been on this issue for more than a decade and close to these first responders to nine eleven 11 almost since since nine eleven 11 itself. This is his cause, and it means a tremendous amount that it's Jon Stewart. It's sad to say, but despite the eloquence and the courage of those first responders who were in that hearing room testifying Lou Alvarez, facing his 69th chemotherapy treatment, saying, I'm not doing it for me. He sees Hey sees his prognosis. He says, I'm doing it for the other guys and you have. I'm doing my job. You have to do yours, Justus. Jon Stewart said. So it does mean a lot, you know, Uh, it is a media environment driven in large part by celebrity, and John Stuart brought his celebrity. But more important, he brought his authentic passion, his outrages, righteous indignation and a track record, a track record of working on this issue for more than a decade, and it looks like something is going to get done because of that. All right, Terry Moran, Right there in our D C bureau. Thank you so much for joining us with the updates. We appreciate it.

