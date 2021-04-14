Transcript for Jon Stewart’s new mission

Comedian Jon Stewart is on a new mission fighting for the families of US service members. He's accusing the Department of Veterans Affairs of being an obstacle to providing medical care. This morning funnyman Jon Stewart is fighting for war veterans exposed to burn pits. A term used for piles of burning trash on military bases do you spend your timer you come back home. Basically as a defendant. In a trial for your own health care. Burn pits were often ignited with jet fuel in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of everything from chemicals to styrofoam to human waste. Veterans' advocates say the smoke released chemicals linked to various types of cancers. On Tuesday Stewart joined lawmakers to announce legislation that would make it easier for veterans would diseases linked to burn pits taxes benefits from veterans affairs. They don't need another study to determine whether or not it might not be that healthy to burn everything in sight. Point four hours a day seven days a week next to where your sleeping. We know it because you're not allowed to do it in the United States of America. President Biden has said he believes his son Bo died from brain cancer due to exposure from burn pets. Gina cancel Leno lost her husband marine gunnery sergeant Joseph cancel Leno after he was exposed he lost his war at home. In my family arrow on July 17. 2019. At 12:49 AM where I watched him take his last breath. This morning Stuart accuses the VA of being an obstacle for service members. For them to come home after a fight against the very government that they volunteer to dip band is immoral. It's unconscionable. And it's easily remedy. The VA says 3.5 million service members have been exposed to burn pits. Which the military no longer uses.

