Judge denies retrial in Murdaugh murder case

Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, and Reena Roy join ABC News to break down the judge’s decision.

January 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live