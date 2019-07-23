Former judge dragged out of Ohio courtroom

Tracie Hunter was convicted of using her position as a judge to help her brother keep his job as a county employee.
0:35 | 07/23/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former judge dragged out of Ohio courtroom
A former judge being dragged out of a Cincinnati courtroom Traci hunter went limp after being handed a six month sentence. Prompting a corruption from supporters inside the courtroom she was convicted. Using her position as a judge shelf of failing number. The sentencing comes after the city's mayor requested she not face prison time. Okay. A.

