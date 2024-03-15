Judge in Trump case expected to rule today on effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis

The judge overseeing the election case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants is expected to rule today on whether DA Fani Willis will be disqualified from the case.

March 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live