July 4 shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

ABC News correspondent Alex Perez discusses the latest on the July 4 mass shooting as the suspect is due to be arraigned in court on seven counts of first-degree murder.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live