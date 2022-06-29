Jury awards nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families defamed by Alex Jones

From years of spreading conspiracies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Alex Jones has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the victims’ families.

