Transcript for Jury awards woman $29 million in J&J asbestos suit

In the meantime a jury in California says Johnson & Johnson must pay 29 million dollars to a woman who claims that its fastest and talcum powder caused her cancer. Johnson & Johnson has issued a statement again insisting its powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer. It plans to appeal. General Motors has delayed the debut of its new Corvette and wait till you hear why the redesigned engine is set to be so powerful. That task cars are bending out of shape they're up aluminum frames. We're twisting it was supposed to appear at that record auto show in January instead it will likely debut this summer that the powerful powerful car room for a live news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.