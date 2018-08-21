Transcript for Jury submits note to judge in Manafort trial

And now let's head over after far way to Alexandria Virginia where former trump campaign chair Paul Mann of port. Trial against him enters fourth day of jury deliberations. Catherine folders is in on Andrew Virginia or us monitoring that and captain Anderson of some action lately. Eighty I just about a couple of seconds ago the defense attorneys walked in the special counsel notified. That the jury has sent a note to the court. I know could be a number of things you remember as they asked for more time to deliberate yesterday and last Thursday they had a question. For the judge to answer it was unclear exactly what this is now half the defense attorney walking into court if it was a verdict he said no it's just the note but again we're waiting. Or read out from our troops inside OK and it Catherine ware and day for now is that in of itself a surprise. No look multiple legal experts and former prosecutors have talked to save his. Few surprises write it well much evidence to pore over thousands of pages of documents 388. Exhibit. I've either requested a bigger room to get all of that carted in so there's. It is too much more worried and others I definitely a great sense of anticipation. On both sides the prosecution and the defense of course the defense. Is hanging that as a good thing for their client they say that their prime comment for the very happy with the continued deliberations. Well we'll see hands that will wait to hear that note says Catherine thank you.

