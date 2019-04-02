Transcript for Jussie Smollett returns to the stage for 1st time since reported attack

I think small way that empire star triumphantly returned. To the stage he said that he would not be beaten down and he thinks that justice will come. And attackers and that. Shouted homo phobic slurs and and racist slurs at him. Let's hear a little bit from his concert over the weekend. Really. Really bringing. Bringing all of his talent and gifts for the audience there and ABC's Alex Perez has been following this case there in Chicago. Let's look the latest what are what are police saying and what does Jesse saying to his fans. Dateline Iowa you know still no arrest in this case we're in Chicago's straighter road neighborhood it was in this neighborhood where Jesse reported. That crime now there are cameras everywhere every square inch of this neighborhood a lot of businesses here also big residential area as you can see and authorities at this point it does not appear that that attack was captured on any of the cameras are still searching reviewing. Hours and hours of video looking for any possibility. Of that but as you mentioned this is the first time we're hearing just east speak publicly. About what happened to him back on January 29 he was performing in West Hollywood as thinking quick listen to what he told some of the people in the audience this weekend. Assists from was I was bruised ribs we're not crass. Humor not broken. Both my doctors in LA and Chicago Putin's reform visit to take care obviously. And boom fall. And. So many claim that you heard there Jesse is resilient Seattle on I eight lot of questions he's resilience. He says he fought back and he says he does expect that justice will be served in this case but. He was it merely saying this was an emotional emotional time for him and his scrambling. Am absolutely. Can. And I was starting to say that that there are still questions about who those two gentlemen. Are in that surveillance tape can you tell us anything more about that. Yes still a lot of things we just don't know about this case authorities release that surveillance image is a still picture that shows. Two people walking but it it's a grainy picture and really just looks like two silhouettes and authorities released that last week at this point they still have not gone any tips they're no closer to identifying her as we know who those two people in that picture are. And they say those people may just be witnesses to what happened naturally trying to get ahold of them we still don't really know anything about who the actual. Suspects in this case may have been. Authorities thought they have about a dozen detectives working this case like I said this is a busy area a lot of people. So if something happened here as it appears it did they want to know. Who is responsible and get those people off the streets. Thanks for staying on top of all of it. Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.