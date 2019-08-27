-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets standing ovation
-
Now Playing: 4 employees at nursing home to be charged in connection with deaths of 12 patients
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma judge fines Johnson & Johnson $572 million
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg addresses law students
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: John Paul Jones feuds with Derek
-
Now Playing: Missouri's heartbeat abortion bill
-
Now Playing: NFL's Andrew Luck retires just days before season starts
-
Now Playing: Boy, 8, consoles fellow student on first day of school
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts woman dies after rare mosquito bite
-
Now Playing: 3 suspects steal $4M worth of jewelry from NYC store
-
Now Playing: Police looking for driver who plowed into crowd, hitting 2 people
-
Now Playing: Trump declares 'great unity' after meetings with world leaders
-
Now Playing: Fires in Brazil, Bolivia consuming US-sized swaths of forest
-
Now Playing: Johnson and Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Dorian gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean
-
Now Playing: Ari Lennox discusses 'Black Girls Rock' and upcoming tour
-
Now Playing: Epcot transformation coming to Disney World by 2021!
-
Now Playing: D23 Expo kicks off
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek inside Frozen 2 at the D23 Expo!
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's open to meeting with Iranian president