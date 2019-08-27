Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg addresses law students

And finally from us this morning Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legend long bull for she was appointed to the Supreme Court. And I'm Monday she made her first public appearance since completing cancer treatment and she proved again why she is indeed the notorious RBG. A factually known as the notorious RB she. This morning justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is showing the world she's undeterred in the face of a new cancer fight I am now 86 years. Yet people up on each his. Want to take their picture with me. Anything a Monday she made her first public appearance since revealing she had radiation treatment for malignant tumor on her pancreas. She accepted an honorary law degree at the university of buffalo in Vince spoke to the law students her sense of humor on full display. It runs beyond my wildest imagination. That I would one day be true. Then noticed over its. According to the court Ginsburg's cancer was quote treated definitively. And there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Ginsburg is now 86 she's been treated for various forms of cancer before. Her health has been in the spotlight because her retirement could give president trump his third Supreme Court pick. But Ginsburg recently said she plans to serve as long as she can't. I am very militant. Love to see her you know still showing that she is strong and knock on apple and a legend indeed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.