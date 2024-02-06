Should Justice Thomas recuse in Trump case because of wife's Jan. 6 role?

ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on the 14th amendment case that tests the U.S. Supreme Court's recusal rules in its new ethics code.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live