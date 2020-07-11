Kamala Harris tells grand-niece, ‘You could be president’

More
Sen. Harris shared a heartwarming moment with her 4-year-old grand-niece, telling her that she could be president one day.
0:25 | 11/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris tells grand-niece, ‘You could be president’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Sen. Harris shared a heartwarming moment with her 4-year-old grand-niece, telling her that she could be president one day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74068919","title":"Kamala Harris tells grand-niece, ‘You could be president’","url":"/US/video/kamala-harris-tell-grand-niece-president-74068919"}