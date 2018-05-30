Transcript for Kansas City Chiefs player becomes doctor

Kansas City Chiefs player has found an interesting off season side job yes so the offensive lineman Lauren governing. Target various. Can add MD. To his name. If Quebec native graduated from medical school in Montreal. He tweeted out a picture wearing a lab coat with his name and number on the back. To give me eight years to finish she was in his thirty year med school when the chiefs drafted him in point fourteen he's the first active and help pled NFL player to hold. A medical degree slacker doctor you and me. It's hard. He said he promised himself he would finish while playing in the NFL I don't mission accomplished there as well as it just graduating from Haskell is and isn't exactly. I think you'll be able to afford to pay off as medical think you'll be okay then.

