Transcript for Kansas City votes to change Martin Luther King Jr. street name

The motor city to pretty strong message to the city last night by voting to change the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevard. Back to that the sale. By a margin of nearly seventy to thirty now this was of course after the City Council. Voted to change the name back in January. Of this year will likely see the signs changes. Over the course of the next several months it won't start until the election results are officially certified accused Lee of pubic process so there's no exact time line. As to when all of you 189 city street side will be changed back. But again probably courts of several months that's because the crews that put those signs up there also the same group that worked on other street projects that packed bottles. And plow the streets its wealth that timeline is dependent. On both the weather and who availability this but it pretty costly process to this city this city's been around 60000 dollars to put up these MLK signs earlier on this year. And now they estimate to put back up that the sales cycle it could cost him. Another 40000 dollars or so there's been a lot of interest in the community. Possibly about renaming a numbered street. In honor of Doctor King perhaps maybe 63 street here it's been a lot of talk about that but there's no official plans in the works to do that although. Again there's been a lot of interest in that and tell there is some kind. Playing in the works or some kind of other street that may be named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevard. And city will remain one of the largest cities in the US with out a street named where the civil rights leader.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.