Is Kanye West’s White House run realistic?

More
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein on the rap mogul’s potential White House bid and whether he could draw any meaningful support.
3:31 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Is Kanye West’s White House run realistic?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:31","description":"ABC News Political Director Rick Klein on the rap mogul’s potential White House bid and whether he could draw any meaningful support.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71683626","title":"Is Kanye West’s White House run realistic?","url":"/US/video/kanye-wests-white-house-run-realistic-71683626"}