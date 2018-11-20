Karina Vetrano trial enters second day of deliberations

Chanel Lewis, 22, who stands accused of killing Vetrano while she was out jogging, could face life in prison.
0:27 | 11/20/18

Karina Vetrano trial enters second day of deliberations
Well a second day of deliberations continue in the trial of the man charged with killing could remember trot out 22 year old channel Lewis is accused of killing the Tron up. While she was out jogging in Queens and 26 team. The jury spent more than an hour today watching two videotaped confessions from Lewis. The juries in two notes to the judge today requesting to see web searches on lewis' found pictures on the phone and a map of the cell phone tower. Lewis faces up to life in prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

