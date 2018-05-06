Transcript for Kate Spade found dead in NYC apartment

A brand was like Connick full of color. With simple shapes but today the web site that bears Kate's Bates name has this dark greeting for visitors and announcing the death of the company's founder. Her body along with a note were discovered by her housekeeper. At her park avenue apartment this morning Kate Spade was just 55 years old she was a wife. And he mother to a thirteen year old girl sandy Kenyon is live this afternoon at one of the city's most popular Kate Spade storage but we're gonna begin with Lebanese whose reporter warrant last part. She is a State's upper east side apartment with the developing details Lauren. Well listen medical examiner and at Kate stayed spotty about two hours ago and New Yorkers are saddened to learn of her death and the fact that she took. Her own life. I think it's so tragic. It was huge fan Kate it was one of the first bag that I wanted to buy the respect that about my own money. And I still Wear it think this is the first designer bag I thought as thirteen years old so. I felt like I needed here it like. Since that's why they stopped by 850 park avenue when they heard that Kate Spade a 55 year old fashion designer had killed herself. Dead after hanging herself with the red scarf believed to be of her own design. Attached to a bedroom door knob according to police they say her housekeeper found her body this morning and notified authorities. The medical examiner removed her body at around two this afternoon. At this point there was a no left. The contents of that note as well as the physical state of the apartment and they comments of the witness. Lend to the credibility theirs it is an apparent suicide. Her husband of 24 years and he speeds spoke with police at the couple's apartment according to authorities spades newest venture which launched two years ago is called Francis Valentine. Mean for the couple's thirteen year old daughter Frances. An even though Kate Spade was no longer affiliated with her eponymous brand but she launched in 1993. She was for ever connected. To those handbags. She is a classic modern American designer. And it I'm just I'm shocked and speechless. An autopsy will be performed even though police say it is apparent beds being committed suicide in its statement the family said they are devastated and that boat. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. They are asking for their privacy and live on every side Laurie last channel seven Eyewitness News. Lauren thank you'll Kate Spade with porn Catherine Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri she was one of the first. Of a powerful wave a female American contemporary designers in the 1990s she founded Kate Spade with her husband Andy. And turned her passion for handbags into a global giant sandy Kenyon is live in SoHo this afternoon. How one of her brand's iconic stories we're much more on her mind Sam. Liz this all began when a young. Fashion editor at a magazine named Kate bras and in 1991. That came dissatisfied. With the handbags available back then. She decided to design her own the first block up built with people. And Scotch tape from those humble beginnings. And empire was born. Most of them is Kate statins that indicates that lets. 2018. Collection launched with much fanfare this spring. But the lady behind the lady who had long since left the company that still bears her name. Selling out a dozen years ago but not before leading up permanent mark on American fashion. Kate had this wonderful. Flair about her it wasn't a modern modern look but she had this classy look about her. Club owner Caroline Hirsch was saddened to learn about the death of Kate's pay. A woman she knew and a designer she loved it. What she did was very classic. I remember the classic straw bag she's still selling. The company built on these distinctive bag is valued at roughly two and a half billion dollars. There are 140. Retail shops in the you ask an even more in other countries but Kate Spade was absent for much of that growth. Leaving the company in 2006. To spend a decade raising her daughter. Speights returned to the fashion industry came a couple of years ago with a new line. Me and after her child. I think there's a big difference between men and Jane when I didn't keep stake our customer is someone who as a very personal sense silent really is fine. What they like I think that's what always spoken to. A stylish voice. Now tragically silent. Kate Spade. Was 55. Coming up at 5 o'clock a lot more on fashion legacy. Women's Wear daily weighs in at 5 o'clock. Reporting from so I'm sixth and channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.