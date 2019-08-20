Kayakers get up-close look at collapsing Alaska glacier

A kayaker's incredible footage captures the moment part of Alaska's Spencer Glacier suddenly collapsed into the sea.
1:09 | 08/20/19

Transcript for Kayakers get up-close look at collapsing Alaska glacier

