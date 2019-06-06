R. Kelly pleads not guilty

More
Embattled singer pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges.
0:44 | 06/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for R. Kelly pleads not guilty
I'm Alexis Nick Adams reporting of the Cook County criminal courthouse where singer. To a long list of new criminal charges now this court hearing came nearly one week after prosecutors announced a does in new counts of sexual related felonies against the singer. Those new charges include aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. The class sex felonies in this case carry a maximum prison term. Of thirty years each right now. They're confident. 26. I'm Alexis Nick Adams you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Embattled singer pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63534200","title":"R. Kelly pleads not guilty","url":"/US/video/kelly-pleads-guilty-63534200"}