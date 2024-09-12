Kentucky officials give update on I-75 shooting and manhunt for suspect

Four of the five victims in Saturday’s shooting on I-75 have been released from the hospital and the fifth is expected to survive according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

September 12, 2024

