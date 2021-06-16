Key moments driving the past 2 decades of U.S.-Russia relations

More
As President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ABC News’ Ian Pannell takes a look at some of the key moments between the U.S. and Russia since Putin came to power in 2000.
5:34 | 06/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Key moments driving the past 2 decades of U.S.-Russia relations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:34","description":"As President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ABC News’ Ian Pannell takes a look at some of the key moments between the U.S. and Russia since Putin came to power in 2000.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78304139","title":"Key moments driving the past 2 decades of U.S.-Russia relations","url":"/US/video/key-moments-driving-past-decades-us-russia-relations-78304139"}