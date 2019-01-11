Transcript for Keystone pipeline spills over 380,000 gallons in North Dakota

As you can see work has finally gotten underway the clean up this massive oil spill just north of Edinburgh. And Debbie deal like news has learned the plant is to work around the clock for the foreseeable future. I could spell acts now I'll. That's all Marla residing could smell when she got home from work Wednesday. Her home is just half a mile from the pipeline. I was rolling having. Having swelling and unlike our week in a lot this portion of the Keystone Pipeline was buried in the ground about a decade ago. Marla and her husband never oppose the project she says except for a light harm they've always felt safe it's kinda scary mean. Didn't expect and ruling. And. In all nearly 400000. Gallons of oil leaked from. Pipeline which is buried several feet below the ground that would fill half an Olympic size swimming pool and cover half a football field. This really like a whale boy and audits watery blue oil opened in the air to a news. You see the site eventually could see where the oil sprayed economy got caught up into the wind and then adrift several over a computer system shut down the played almost immediately late Tuesday night. When the pressure decrease. The pipeline which is owned by TransCanada and stretches from Alberta to Texas is now off. Collected native Tom went a long time among but the next cast early line that. Why there was a fielder in the pipe. The environmental impact is expected to be minimal the areas for storm runoff in the ground is expected to brief him. They're gonna bring in some new clean dirt and you know although work every story in that wetland to its previous condition while it's believed the extent of the spill is known. It's far from a guarantee. They don't know. What could potentially come from it do we need to get. You know pack our stuff and can't house. And it's those fears that made the news a topic on the campaign trail today. Democrat Bernie Sanders tweeted he would shut down the Keystone Pipeline if elected president. One big concern amongst the community and law enforcement here in rural walls county will pipeline protesters show up. In response to this oil spill. Reporting from wall scouting mag hits in WD a wide news.

