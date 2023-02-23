'I did not kill my wife or son': Alex Murdaugh takes the stand

ABC News contributors and correspondents break down testimony from disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who took the stand in his own defense on Thursday.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live