Transcript for 4 killed after car crashed into oil tanker on New Jersey parkway

We want to begin though with that new information on the deadly crash in New Jersey the Garden State Parkway. Back open following a crash that killed four people car slammed into the back of an oil tanker. Early this morning in Toms River the driver of the truck was not hurt. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson is live in Toms River where the cause of that crash now under investigation Anthony. That day that we just got the names of each one of the victims all young men all once again and there. Early twenties now we do understand that according to some drivers this is a very bad section of roadway you're looking. At the entrance onto the parkway that the accident police several local families and shocked and saddened. Over the deaths of four young men want to get all in their twenties the 21 year old driver was accelerating. From Lakehurst road going southbound as he was picking up speed on the parkway he came over and elevated section of the roadway and slammed. Into the back of a slow moving oil tanker. The white infinity with a four passengers got wedged underneath the oil tanker and everyone in the Infiniti was still. The sides a 21 year old there was a 24 year old and the vehicle and two others who were both 23 year old. The accident was around 2:30 this morning it took more than six hours to remove both vehicles on the road weigh the impact was so strong that a heavy duty tow truck. Had to be used to separate the oil tanker from the car two lanes of the highway were closed so much of the early morning but they re opened around 9 o'clock this morning. The driver of the oil tanker was not injured but it does appear at this point to be made tragic accident. And according to authorities so far this could be the deadliest accident on the road that we have seen. This year we do have the names of the four victims just let you know. We have Kevin cleared yet developed a beach word apparently a brother or relative Jimmy we have to address the stroke. 123 years old Victor Lugo and one more victim as Robert 49. And they're all of Lakewood new Jersey's so that is the latest. From the accident scene once again the victims have all been identified but this appears to be a very tragic accident. That's the latest live from Dover township New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

