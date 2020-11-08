At least 1 killed, 6 injured in Baltimore gas explosion

ABC News’ Rachel Scott details the search for survivors following an explosion that leveled three homes.
1:07 | 08/11/20

{"duration":"1:07","description":"ABC News’ Rachel Scott details the search for survivors following an explosion that leveled three homes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72296950","title":"At least 1 killed, 6 injured in Baltimore gas explosion","url":"/US/video/killed-injured-baltimore-gas-explosion-72296950"}