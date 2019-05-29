Transcript for 4 killed in Virginia when truck rear-ends church van

A heartbroken have been speaking out after his wife was killed any church band crash. The van rolled over after being rear ended by a pickup truck last night outside Richmond Virginia. Eleven people were being the van. Four were killed. One victim's husband says he's depending on his faith to get him through the tragedy. In disbelief right now. In disbelief. Noted though that he knew though. And we noted god knows best and we can do all things through Christ. Eight people were injured including both drivers charges are pending against the man who was driving that pickup truck.

