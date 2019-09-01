Kmart supervisor gets emotional as store closes for last time

Emotional video captures the moment a Kmart supervisor bid farewell to co-workers and customers as the store's New Kensington, Pennsylvania location shut its doors.
1:12 | 01/09/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Kmart supervisor gets emotional as store closes for last time
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

