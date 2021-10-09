Mandates a way to ‘move the needle’ on vaccinations: Dr. Richard Besser Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC director, reacted to President Joe Biden’s new regulation on vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 employees.

Biden set to enact new vaccine mandates in White House address President Joe Biden is expected to mandate vaccinations for federal workers and require businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing.