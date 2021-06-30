Transcript for How lack of shady areas can reveal inequality in urban centers

Where there is shade there is of course relief from extreme heat and with Temps soaring to 115. In parts of our country right now we need that covered that can save lives. Tonight a new study tells us America needs thirty million new trees to can back shade disparity. And it urges officials to think more about where they need to clean and trees and plant them now. National Geographic writer Ali hundred Rhonda author of net GOs latest cover story in the shady divide. How LA's urban tree canopy reveals hidden in equities. She joins us now what she discovered a hand dread tell us what you found out. I thank you so much for having me. He we went on this on this injured throughout Los Angeles to look at where there was aid to help people called under aim really hot. The band like the one has the right out. And we found doesn't really clear in wealthier white neighborhoods there are a lot of treat sometimes as much as 40% of the but he beat outbreaks. Changed. And chi cover. And in. Or and blackened and communities. And particularly in. Since our central Los Angeles there were Gerry knew it and all our means and that it looked they're we're less than 10%. There's less than ten does that cover sometimes as little as Stuart. So these differences that you found. In this economic inequality that that shows up in the tree canopy why is that. There's a long history error urban planning to this end Andrew at the state city and federal levels that eat into that I'm one of the things that we look really closely. What is the history as redlining maturities. Policy decisions dot started in the 1930. And in which the federal government literature headlines around neighborhoods. And made it harder or impossible for people to get really back of the month and and that started off that cycle are to send us a lot of arts but said he had been sidelined arm and 200 your text it he. Even today it did whether she planted by the chief Scott cared for I am all other and the singed bat let. Tube shaped parents don't eat people living now. And so how does that affect people in those specific areas that disparity. Is it in pack their their lives. Yes they're really near a sex that would each day armed crime primarily on. Shady. Downer but it's called it's and other you're gonna. Well it appears rhetoric and it and that affects stir you. And the whole area around it. So there are really big temperature difference isn't from teachers between east neighbor art. But lot of treatments eight and but don't. I'm in Los Angeles to be a couple degrees Fahrenheit during eat it like that's unimportant are actually the biggest disparity arm. And degrees Fahrenheit between. Records are created a letter outlining it and those we're. And entries obviously take time to grow right so what can be done in the in around to help get neighborhoods. That you prior profiled specifically some relief from this heat and heat the can be deadly. Yet so I think. What you were just talking about optimistic it is really important great she has. As the deadliest natural disaster we deal with the Lani Guinier and last heat or are really hurting during these kinds that are parents and so anything in the U. Help cool people down isn't really important and it's. Really crucial. Racial disparity is older folks blue route to use our neighborhoods. And let us. It's likely to died or any either that or removed and older white folks I'm until. What we do now really matters surprising change is gonna be great when your thirty years. In that means I am the it's. Adding were shaped structure our many of us. The city looking out at its sales and use architecture and urban design Eric give people more experienced to be or cripple. Carrying really odd and even on regulating its firm in order that help people they can help. So after you and wrote this article and discovered all the various facts and information what was your first reaction when you heard. About a city like Portland organ experiencing temperatures of a 115 degrees. I mean I think what. What senate should it now is just a really clear example of what we're gonna see even more us as climate changed. Accelerates and get even more big problem right now this is because does that really here. Moment stressed it ends and help everyone get through this that particular. A free and I think really hard about our and a designer CD and tighter policy ordered to two goals and healthy in a future that. It only made otter and Smart and I changed. I had never und with National Geographic thank you so much for your time tonight. Nat geo is part of the Disney family like ABC news you can get the July issue anywhere you can buy magazines are read Alley hundreds report. You can also go to Nat geo dot com.

