Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead to reach lowest level as drought continues A crippling drought in the Southwest is expected to bring the lake to its lowest water levels in history

‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say Lake Mead, which provides water to 40 million people in seven states, is at just 37% capacity. Energy from Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam is being affected by the dwindling water supply.