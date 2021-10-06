Lake Mead hits lowest water levels in history

More
Human-made lakes that supply water to millions could reach historic lows.
0:49 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lake Mead hits lowest water levels in history
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Human-made lakes that supply water to millions could reach historic lows.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78206611","title":"Lake Mead hits lowest water levels in history","url":"/US/video/lake-mead-hits-lowest-water-levels-history-78206611"}