Transcript for Landlord killed after tenant's push down staircase

It's 434 a tenant in Queens now faces manslaughter charges accused of killing his landlord when the 71 year old came to collect the rent. This rings camera video shows the moment the confrontation turned deadly 71 year old Edgar monk you know. Lived in the basement of his corona home rented out the floors above. We're told 22 year old Alex Karstens had missed at least one month's rent payment. And was threatening to leave without pain. Guy. Polish my god stall. What is. My. Oh. We're live three daughters. So I moved. Mike Iowa's on the phone with his wife when the deadly shove. Happened asking her to call 911.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.