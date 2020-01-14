Landlord killed after tenant's push down staircase

The incident occurred in Queens, New York City, on Sunday when 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo went to the home that he owned to confront his 22-year old tenant, Alex Garces, over missed rental payments.
It's 434 a tenant in Queens now faces manslaughter charges accused of killing his landlord when the 71 year old came to collect the rent. This rings camera video shows the moment the confrontation turned deadly 71 year old Edgar monk you know. Lived in the basement of his corona home rented out the floors above. We're told 22 year old Alex Karstens had missed at least one month's rent payment. And was threatening to leave without pain. Guy. Polish my god stall. What is. My. Oh. We're live three daughters. So I moved. Mike Iowa's on the phone with his wife when the deadly shove. Happened asking her to call 911.

