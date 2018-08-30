Large lizard is keeping Florida trappers on their toes

More
An Asian water monitor was spotted in one South Florida family's backyard.
1:33 | 08/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Large lizard is keeping Florida trappers on their toes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57505482,"title":"Large lizard is keeping Florida trappers on their toes","duration":"1:33","description":"An Asian water monitor was spotted in one South Florida family's backyard.","url":"/US/video/large-lizard-keeping-florida-trappers-toes-57505482","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.